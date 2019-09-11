Construction of 5 stations on Jurong Region Line set to start next year

Construction works for five stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start next year and slated for completion in 2026.

The five stations are Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

The authority has awarded two contracts worth $739.5 million to construct the five MRT stations.

The stations will form part of JRL, Singapore's seventh MRT line, which is set to open in three stages from 2026. Comprising 24 stations, the line was announced last year to improve connectivity in the Jurong area, with the aim of boosting the area's transformation into a second Central Business District.

LTA said the contract to design and construct three stations - Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West and Tengah - as well as a 4.3km viaduct linking them was awarded to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering for $465.2 million.

The works include integrating the existing Choa Chu Kang station on the North-South Line with the JRL.

The other two stations, Hong Kah and Corporation, together with a 3.4km viaduct between them, will be built jointly by local construction companies Eng Lee Engineering and Wai Fong Construction at a contract value of $274.3 million.

In the statement, LTA said the companies have established track records of railway projects - Shanghai Tunnel has been involved in the building of the Circle Line, Downtown Line, Tuas West Extension and stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL); Wai Fong Construction is likewise engaged in the building of Tanjong Rhu station and tunnels on the TEL.

The medium-capacity JRL is forecast to serve more than 500,000 daily commuters in the long term when the area's planned projects are fully realised, LTA said.