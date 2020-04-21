Commuters should wear mask even after circuit breaker: LTA

Commuters travelling on a train on April 17, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Public transport commuters will have to continue wearing a mask when the heightened safe-distancing measures are lifted.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Facebook on Monday (April 20) that when crowds return after the circuit breaker period, safe-distancing would not be "easily achievable".

As such, "a practical compromise is for all commuters to continue wearing masks on public transport".

In the meantime, commuters should continue to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel, the authority said.

 
 

