Commuters disembark train at Kembangan MRT station after white smoke spotted in one cabin

SINGAPORE - Commuters on board a westbound SMRT train had to disembark after white smoke was seen in one of the train cars on Friday (May 20).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, president of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai said in a statement: "On Friday at around 5pm, white smoke was seen coming from one car of a westbound train at Kembangan MRT station on the East-West Line.

"As a safety precaution, station staff guided commuters to disembark and board the next train. Our staff did not receive any reports of commuters who needed medical attention."

Mr Lam added that the cause of the smoke emission was due to a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released Freon gas.

The affected train was withdrawn from service so that further checks could be carried out.

A video circulating on Tiktok showed commuters standing up from their seats preparing to disembark from the train as white smoke can be seen in the background.

The video ends showing commuters waiting on the platform as SMRT staff walk through the train cabin to clear out any remaining passengers.