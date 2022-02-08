ComfortDelGro's Ang Wei Neng to run SMRT's taxi business

Mr Ang Wei Neng has resigned as chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi division. PHOTO: ST FILE
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In a rare move, ComfortDelGro stalwart Ang Wei Neng will be defecting to rival SMRT.

Mr Ang, 54, has resigned as chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi division, and is currently serving notice till April 1.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top