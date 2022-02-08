ComfortDelGro's Ang Wei Neng to run SMRT's taxi business

SINGAPORE - In a rare move, ComfortDelGro stalwart Ang Wei Neng will be defecting to rival SMRT.
Mr Ang, 54, has resigned as chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi division, and is currently serving notice till April 1.
