ComfortDelGro to test self-driving shuttles in Punggol; rides can be booked from early 2026

CDG will have self-driving shuttles deployed in north-east Punggol on a 12km-long route with seven stops in 2026.

SINGAPORE – Starting in early 2026, residents will be able to book a ride in a self-driving shuttle in Punggol through ComfortDelGro’s (CDG) Zig app.

This follows the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) approval for the transport company to begin testing its fleet of autonomous vehicles (AVs) on public roads, said CDG on Dec 11.

The AVs were first tested by the Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles – NTU (CETRAN) in Boon Lay.

This is a mandatory requirement before driverless vehicles are allowed onto public roads.

The test, known in the industry as “Milestone One”, assesses the AV’s ability to stop and react to stationary and moving obstacles, as well as its capacity for emergency stops. The AVs must manoeuvre around the obstacles while observing traffic rules.

The assessment is conducted at CETRAN’s test track.

Mr Cheng Siak Kian, CDG’s group chief executive, said on Dec 11: “Completing the CETRAN Milestone One batch assessment successfully highlights our dedication to innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

“This achievement meets the stringent standards for autonomous vehicle systems, enabling us to responsibly introduce intelligent transport systems in Singapore.”

CDG will have the vehicles plying one of three AV routes in Punggol in 2026.

The AVs are made by Chinese autonomous driving company Pony.ai, which operates autonomous mobility services in various Chinese cities.

In response to The Straits Times, CDG’s spokesperson said the company’s five-seater AV shuttles have completed the LTA-mandated testing. They will be deployed in north-east Punggol on a 12km-long route with seven stops.

The stops include Punggol Plaza, One Punggol (Sam Kee LRT), Punggol Coast Bus Interchange, which is integrated with the Punggol Coast Mall, and Oasis Terraces, which is an integrated development.

“We look forward to making the AV shuttle service available on the CDG Zig app in early 2026, through the ‘Zig Driverless’ option,” the spokesperson added.

The move came after news in November that LTA had approved Grab’s 11 AVs to be used on two of the three routes in Punggol.

Grab’s partner for the shuttle service routes is WeRide, a Chinese-based AV company which has been operating in Singapore since 2024.

Grab and WeRide’s two routes will connect residents in Punggol to key amenities such as the Punggol Coast MRT station, the Punggol Coast Bus Interchange, malls and the polyclinic.