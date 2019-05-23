ComfortDelGro to test driverless shuttle in NUS from Saturday

SINGAPORE - An autonomous shuttle bus will be tested in and around National University of Singapore's Kent Ridge campus from Saturday (May 25).

Operated by ComfortDelGro, the bus will be on a one-year trial to determine the commercial viability of such a service, the Singapore-based transport giant said on Thursday.

Using an EZ10 shuttle supplied by France's EasyMile, the trial will start within the campus, plying between Heng Mui Keng Terrace and Business Link.

The shuttle will be travelling at between 5kmh and 16kmh to collect mapping data for 1.5 months. This will be followed by a four-week validation test process.

The shuttle will not be taking passengers during this period.

ComfortDelGro said a passenger service trial is expected to commence in the third quarter. The vehicle can carry up to 12 people, and will have a human operator on board to ensure safety.

The trial, which was originally scheduled to start in March, is funded by motor company Inchcape Singapore.

Besides the NUS trial, ComfortDelGro, through its subsidiary SBS Transit, is currently also taking part in two other similar trials on Sentosa and Jurong Island.

Meanwhile, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Swedish vehicle maker Volvo are expected to launch a full-size autonomous bus service at the NTU campus later this year.