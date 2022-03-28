ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise taxi distance fares by 1 cent due to fuel price hikes

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, will temporarily increase its distance fares by one cent from next Monday (April 4).

This is in response to the sharp increase in fuel prices in recent weeks, said the company in a statement on Monday, and follows moves by other point-to-point transport operators to impose temporary fees to help drivers cope with rising costs.

The temporary fare hike also comes less than a month after ComfortDelGro had raised its fares on March 1 for the first time in a decade.

Flag-down fares for ComfortDelGro cabs went up by 20 cents, while distance fares went up by two cents.

ComfortDelGro said the one-cent increase will affect distance and waiting time fares for all of its taxis.

Both metered fares and non-metered fares, the latter of which applies to rides booked via ComfortDelGro’s ComfortRide service, will go up correspondingly.

Currently, the distance and waiting time fares are 24 cents for regular ComfortDelGro cabs and 33 cents for its limousine cabs.

This is for every 400m travelled up to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, and every 45 seconds or less of waiting time.

These charges will be raised to 25 cents and 34 cents respectively from April 4.

The temporary hike will translate into a fare increase of 32 cents for a 10km taxi ride, said the company, which operates a fleet of about 9,000 cabs here, or about 60 per cent of the taxi population.

Assuming 10 to 12 trips per day, ComfortDelGro cabbies can expect to earn between $3.20 and $3.84 more daily.

This will help to defray the additional fuel costs of about $3.55 to $13.50 that cabbies have had to stump up per day in the last month alone, said the firm.

ComfortDelGro added that the temporary hike is being introduced after "strong feedback" from drivers.

It will be reviewed by the end of May, and will be removed if fuel prices ease.

To further help cabbies cope with the steep fuel cost increases, ComfortDelGro said it has also extended a one-time rental rebate of $90.

This is over and above the ongoing rental waivers that were put in place to help taxi drivers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said the company.