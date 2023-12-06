ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares from Dec 13; Prime Taxi to go down the same route

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will raise flag-down fares by 50 cents for its regular cabs, as well as distance and time-based charges by one cent, from Dec 13 at 6am.

This is to help drivers defray higher operating costs due to rising fuel prices, high inflation and the upcoming goods and service tax (GST) hike from 8 per cent to 9 per cent starting Jan 1, the company said in a statement on Dec 6.

As at October, ComfortDelGro ran a fleet of 8,841 Comfort and CityCab taxis, or about 64 per cent of the market, based on figures from the Land Transport Authority.

Another cab operator, Prime Taxi, told The Straits Times it also plans to raise its fares.

After the adjustments, the starting fare of a ComfortDelGro Hyundai i40 cab will increase from $3.90 to $4.40, while that for a Toyota Prius and a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid taxi will climb from $4.10 to $4.60.

Flag-down fares for Hyundai Ioniq, Toyota Kona, Toyota Sienta Hybrid and BYD e6 taxis will increase from $4.30 to $4.80.

The increase in starting fares does not apply to limousine taxis, such as MaxiCab and Mercedes-Benz cabs. Flag-down fares for the limousine fleet will remain at $4.80, after an increase from $4.10 in November.

But charges for distance travelled and wait times will rise for all its fleets. For regular taxis, there will be a one-cent increase for distance rates to 26 cents for every 400m under 10km and every 350m after 10km, up from 25 cents (inclusive of a one-cent temporary fare tariff in effect till June 30, 2024).

For limousine cabs, a one-cent increase will go into effect too, with distance and time-based fares increasing by intervals of 36 cents instead of 35 cents.

With the adjustment, the estimated fare for a 10km trip in a normal taxi during off-peak hours will go up by 6.8 per cent, or 94 cents, from $13.80 to $14.74.

The operator last raised its fares in March 2022, the first increase in a decade. That adjustment included a 20-cent increase in flag-down fares for both normal taxis and limousines.

On Dec 6, ComfortDelGro also announced that it would extend the period during which an evening peak-hour surcharge applies by an hour.

It will cover the period from 5pm to 11.59pm from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays. Right now, the peak-hour surcharge is in effect from 6pm to 11.59pm.

A peak-hour surcharge will also be introduced from 10am to 1.59pm on weekends, including public holidays.

At present, ComfortDelGro imposes a peak period surcharge of 25 per cent of the metered fare.

Mr Tommy Tan, chief executive of ComfortDelGro’s taxi business, said the increase ensures that its drivers receive fair earnings with the rising cost of operations.

“For the past few years, our cabbies’ earnings had been impacted first by the pandemic, and then by higher operating expenses due to an increase in fuel prices and high inflation,” he added.

The peak-hour surcharge changes also ensure that there are enough taxis on the road to meet rising commuter demand at peak hours, he said.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in April 2020, ComfortDelGro has provided its drivers with rental waivers and continues offering a waiver of 10 per cent.