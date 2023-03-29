ComfortDelGro to appoint new chairman and deputy chairman in April

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGo Corp is poised to appoint Mr Mark Christopher Greaves as chairman and Mr Choi Shing Kwok as deputy chairman.

The Straits Times understands they will take over from pioneer chairman Lim Jit Poh, who is retiring on April 28 after chairing the multinational transport group since its formation 20 years ago.

Their appointments are contingent on their reelection as directors at the group’s next annual general meeting for shareholders on April 28.

Mr Greaves, 66, is an independent director of the home-grown group and sits in its audit and risk, nominating and remuneration, and investment committees.

An economics graduate from the University of Cambridge, he spent the first 25 years of his career with merchant banking group N M Rothschild & Sons. He joined the ComfortDelGro board in 2020.

Mr Choi Shing Kwok, 64, joined the ComfortDelGro board in 2022, where he is an independent director sitting in its audit and risk, nominating and remuneration, and sustainability committees.

The engineering graduate from Cambridge is chief executive of the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute and chairman of energy services firm SP Services.

A former brigadier-general with the Singapore Armed Forces, Mr Choi was a long-time senior civil servant. He was permanent secretary of the then Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources for five years, and before that, permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry for seven years.

If appointed, Mr Choi will be ComfortDelGro’s first deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, outgoing chairman Mr Lim, 83, will be the last of ComfortDelGro’s long-serving directors. New rules introduced by the Singapore Exchange early this year limits the tenure of independent directors of listed companies to nine years.

Mr Lim will be taking up the honorary role of emeritus chairman of ComfortDelGro after his retirement.

The ComfortDelGro board currently has 11 directors, four of them women.

The transport group has also recently renewed its senior management. In January, veteran Yang Ban Seng, 66, was succeeded by group deputy chief executive Cheng Siak Kian, 53, at the helm. Mr Yang, who has retired, had been with taxi operator Comfort Group since 1989 - well before its 2003 merger with DelGro Corp, a property developer and holding company of bus operator SBS.

Mr Cheng also relinquished his role as group CEO of majority-owned bus and rail operating subsidiary SBS Transit. Replacing him was Mr Jeffrey Sim, 47, who previously helmed its rail division.