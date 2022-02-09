ComfortDelGro taxi unit CEO Ang Wei Neng joining SMRT

In a rare move, ComfortDelGro stalwart Ang Wei Neng will be defecting to rival SMRT.
Mr Ang, 54, has resigned as chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi division, and is currently serving notice till April 1.
