Coronavirus: ComfortDelGro rolls out $10m in additional aid package for cabbies

SINGAPORE - More financial help is on the way for ComfortDelGro cabbies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the taxi company providing about $10 million in rental rebates till end April.

This is over and above the $77 million package that the Government announced last week to help cabbies and private-hire drivers, to which Singapore's largest taxi operator is contributing $18 million.

ComfortDelGro on Thursday (Feb 20) said a daily rental rebate of $16.50 will be given to each taxi from Feb 21 till the end of March, translating into $660 for the period.

This will be followed by a daily $10 rebate for the entire month of April.

"Together with the earlier rebate and Government subsidy, ComfortDelGro cabbies will see a daily rental reduction of $36.50 till the end of March, $30 till the end of April and $20 till the end of May," ComfortDelGro said.

More may be done depending on how the coronavirus situation unfolds, it added.

In total, ComfortDelGro cabbies and their relief drivers will receive $28 million over the next three months.

The additional assistance comes amid falling demand for taxi services brought on by the virus scare, which has put many people off discretionary trips and triggered a plunge in tourist arrivals.

With tourist arrivals plummeting and an increasing number of companies allowing their staff to work from home to reduce the incidence of infection, cabbies have seen their income drop by 20 to 30 per cent.

ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive Ang Wei Neng added: "We have been monitoring the situation very closely and have received feedback from our cabbies who have been asking for help. We felt that we needed to do more. Hopefully this latest package will help our cabbies ride through the tough times."