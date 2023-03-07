ComfortDelGro looks to Europe for next growth spurt: Chairman

SINGAPORE - Homegrown global transport giant ComfortDelGro is eyeing Europe as its next growth area, said Mr Lim Jit Poh, its long-serving and outgoing chairman, in a rare press interview on Monday.
Mr Lim - who has served as ComfortDelGro chairman since its formation and who will step down in April - said the group’s “next big leap” would be a foray into Europe, starting with a joint bid with French transport group RATP to run three rail lines in Paris. The winner is expected to be announced in the second half of the year.
“It’s a region where we probably cannot start afresh, so it will be through acquisitions,” he said of Europe, which is vital if the group wants to expand its overseas businesses, as other major markets such as North America, Africa and India are not on its sights at the moment.
ComfortDelGro has a target to derive 70 per cent of its revenue overseas, up from around 45 now. “It should definitely be at least more than Singapore,” Mr Lim said of the revenue split. “Otherwise: no meaning.”
Spanning six decades across the education, construction and transport industries, and both the public and private sectors, Mr Lim Jit Poh’s career is, to say the least, wide and varied.
But the 83-year-old said his proudest achievement has been to see to the merger between Comfort Group and DelGro Corp 20 years ago.
Comfort was predominantly a taxi company, while DelGro was a struggling property developer and holding company of bus operator SBS.
Mr Lim, then deputy chairman of Comfort, was also a director of DelGro. It was there that he met a fellow DelGro director, the late ComfortDelGro group chief executive Kua Hong Pak, with whom he initiated the idea of a merger.
“We asked why should we compete against each other overseas? Both groups were going to China. It didn’t make sense for us to compete. Our staff were knocking on the same doors, fighting among ourselves,” he said.
The merged entity started life with net debt of over $349 million, largely incurred by DelGro. One of the first things Mr Lim did was to sell off DelGro’s loss-making property businesses. ComfortDelGro, which marks its 20th anniversary on March 29, ended 2022 with net cash of $653.4 million.
Since the merger, the group’s corporate footprint has expanded from China - where it is present in nine cities - to include Australia, the UK and New Zealand.
But it was not the first merger Mr Lim planned.
After he graduated from the University of Singapore in 1964, he spent the first 20 years of his working life in the civil service, starting out as a classroom teacher. He moved on to the Ministry of Education, became chief executive of the Industrial Training Board (ITB) and a director of the Adult Education Board (AEB).
In 1979, he oversaw the merging of the two to form the Vocational and Industrial Training Board (VITB), which became the Institute of Technical Education in 1992.
From VITB, Mr Lim moved on to become executive director of the National Productivity Board.
After serving his civil service bond, the Fulbright scholar and Raffles Institute schoolmate of former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bok left to join homegrown construction and property development firm Lum Chang.
He helped it list within one year.
While at Lum Chang, he concurrently served on the board of vehicle inspection group Vicom, starting from “day one” when it was set up in 1981. Vicom soon became a subsidiary of Comfort Group, and Mr Lim became a Comfort director too.
He said he was invited to join the SBS and then the DelGro board because of his involvement in property at Lum Chang, where he held the post of executive director. He left the Lum Chang group in November 2003.
“In 2003, Hong Pak and I met, talked and discussed a merger,” he recalled, laying the foundation for what was to become one of the world’s largest land transport companies.
Mr Lim said there was no other land transport group in the world which is publicly-listed, multi-modal, and with as wide a global footprint as ComfortDelGro. But the next 20 years may prove more challenging.
On the target to raise its overseas revenue contribution from 45 per cent to 70 per cent, Mr Lim said: “It is very hard to achieve because the Singapore base is also growing at the same time. But it should still be a target.”
He has ideas about where growth could come from. Besides its European foray, Mr Lim said the group was aiming to grow its non-emergency medical transport business to cater to an ageing population here and abroad.
Its role, he said, could go beyond transporting the old and infirm to include tying up with medical care and after-care service providers to offer a one-stop solution.
ComfortDelGro has started this business in Singapore and Australia, and is looking to expand it.
Another area of growth would be the distribution, leasing and financing of electric commercial vehicles. “Electrification is an opportunity for the market to readjust, for new players to come in,” he said. “We have the money.”
He sees potential in the Chinese brands, which are ahead of many others in producing electric models.
As electric vehicles are costly, and many users are “small family-run businesses”, Mr Lim said ComfortDelGro could “go back to our co-op days”, referring to a time in the 1970s and 1980s when Comfort was a cooperative run by the NTUC.
With bulk orders, ComfortDelGro would be able to get lower prices. It could provide financing, leasing, insurance, and vehicle-charging services. “This cooperative could later be corporatised, with these member businesses holding shares, and we could list it later,” he said.
“We need to sweat again, and get it all organised,” he added, admitting that it would need a new group of executives “who are not acquiring something, but starting something”.
“It requires a different skill set.”
His biggest regret? “The failure of the IPO in Australia - we went in too early,” he said, referring to the 2021 ditching of an initial public offering of the Australian division.
If the IPO had been successful, it would have created “a mini-ComfortDelGro with buses, taxis and trains”, Mr Lim said, adding that the same could be done for all its other geographical segments “in time to come, and then ComfortDelGro would become an investment holding company.”
Listing, he noted, has proven profitable to ComfortDelGro shareholders. “When we merged in 2023, our share price was 70 cents. In the course of 20 years, we have paid 150-over cents in dividends,” Mr Lim said.
“Which means you would have taken back more than twice what you invested, plus whatever increased value of the shares you own.”
ComfortDelGro’s share price peaked at around $3.20 in mid-2015, but took a beating after the taxi industry was disrupted by ride-hailing firms such as Grab and Uber. It recovered to around $2.80 in mid-2019, but has been on the downtrend since, ending at $1.20 on Monday.
Mr Lim admitted that the growth achieved in the past two decades may not be easy to replicate. “The question is can we sustain? With competition and disruption all over? That era is over. It’s tough.”
But he also pointed out that if Comfort Group had not merged with DelGro Corp, it might have gone under when the taxi industry was disrupted. “We would been like SMRT without trains.”
Last year, Mr Lim stepped down as Vicom chairman and became its emeritus chairman. In 2021, he stepped down as chairman of SBS Transit. Next month, he will relinquish his chair at ComfortDelGro, and take up a position as emeritus chairman.
“I’ve been very blessed. To be involved as long as I have, over three phases - civil service, family business, and professional director, is a very rare opportunity. Of course, coupled with good health,” he said.
Mr Lim said he was looking forward to having his private life back.
“How many good years do I have left? I want to travel, catch up with reading, do some private investment here and there,” he said, listing the things he would be doing after stepping down.
He added that he would spend more time with his wife of 56 years, Madam Carmee Lim. She was former principal of Raffles Girls School, and is now advisor to early-childhood education specialist MindChamps.
“We were university classmates,” Mr Lim said with a smile.
They have three daughters, “all in the financial sector”, and four grandsons and four grand-daughters, from mid-teens to early-twenties.
“They see me regularly. Every Friday is a family gathering. Earlier years, full attendance. Later years, they start to have their own programme.”
As for his corporate family? “If I see something which I feel strongly enough about, I’ll drop a note. Whether anyone will listen and act is another thing,” said Mr Lim.