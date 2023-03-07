ComfortDelGro looks to Europe for next growth spurt: Chairman

SINGAPORE - Homegrown global transport giant ComfortDelGro is eyeing Europe as its next growth area, said Mr Lim Jit Poh, its long-serving and outgoing chairman, in a rare press interview on Monday.

Mr Lim - who has served as ComfortDelGro chairman since its formation and who will step down in April - said the group’s “next big leap” would be a foray into Europe, starting with a joint bid with French transport group RATP to run three rail lines in Paris. The winner is expected to be announced in the second half of the year.

“It’s a region where we probably cannot start afresh, so it will be through acquisitions,” he said of Europe, which is vital if the group wants to expand its overseas businesses, as other major markets such as North America, Africa and India are not on its sights at the moment.

ComfortDelGro has a target to derive 70 per cent of its revenue overseas, up from around 45 now. “It should definitely be at least more than Singapore,” Mr Lim said of the revenue split. “Otherwise: no meaning.”

Spanning six decades across the education, construction and transport industries, and both the public and private sectors, Mr Lim Jit Poh’s career is, to say the least, wide and varied.

But the 83-year-old said his proudest achievement has been to see to the merger between Comfort Group and DelGro Corp 20 years ago.

Comfort was predominantly a taxi company, while DelGro was a struggling property developer and holding company of bus operator SBS.

Mr Lim, then deputy chairman of Comfort, was also a director of DelGro. It was there that he met a fellow DelGro director, the late ComfortDelGro group chief executive Kua Hong Pak, with whom he initiated the idea of a merger.

“We asked why should we compete against each other overseas? Both groups were going to China. It didn’t make sense for us to compete. Our staff were knocking on the same doors, fighting among ourselves,” he said.

The merged entity started life with net debt of over $349 million, largely incurred by DelGro. One of the first things Mr Lim did was to sell off DelGro’s loss-making property businesses. ComfortDelGro, which marks its 20th anniversary on March 29, ended 2022 with net cash of $653.4 million.

Since the merger, the group’s corporate footprint has expanded from China - where it is present in nine cities - to include Australia, the UK and New Zealand.

But it was not the first merger Mr Lim planned.

After he graduated from the University of Singapore in 1964, he spent the first 20 years of his working life in the civil service, starting out as a classroom teacher. He moved on to the Ministry of Education, became chief executive of the Industrial Training Board (ITB) and a director of the Adult Education Board (AEB).