ComfortDelGro listed on Dow Jones sustainability index

SINGAPORE - Home-grown ComfortDelGro Corp is now on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, becoming the only Singapore transport company to be selected for listing on the 10-year-old regional index, which is seen as a key reference point in sustainability investing.

The index takes into account a broad range of environmental, social and governance factors, including corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain standards and labour practices.

ComfortDelGro achieved an overall company score of 45 points, compared with an average score of 36 points for transportation and transport infrastructure companies listed on the Dow Jones indicator.

Specifically, ComfortDelGro stood out for its performance in the areas of climate strategy, fuel efficiency, corporate governance, risk and crisis management, and labour practices, as well as talent attraction and retention.

ComfortDelGro group chief executive Yang Ban Seng said: "This is a significant milestone in our ongoing sustainability journey, which is based on our firm belief that businesses can and must play a sustainability role.

"As a transport operator, our operations have a significant impact not just on the environment, but also on communities as a whole."

ComfortDelGro's sustainability journey began in November 2007 when it first issued its Green Statement.

Since then, it has appointed Ms Jessica Cheam to its board. Ms Cheam, 36, is managing editor of Eco-Business, a sustainability publication.

ComfortDelGro has also created a new position of group chief risk and sustainability officer, helmed by Mr Jackson Chia.

Other transport companies listed on the green index include Hong Kong's MTR and Japanese airline ANA.