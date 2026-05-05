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Instead of looking for the correct pickup address to fill in on ComfortDelGro’s Zig app to book a ride, passengers can just scan the QR codes at designated locations.

SINGAPORE – Taxi passengers – especially the elderly, caregivers and tourists – will find it easier to book a taxi or private-hire car ride at certain locations with transport operator ComfortDelGro’s (CDG) launch of customised QR codes.

Instead of looking for the correct pickup address to fill in on CDG’s Zig mobile app to book a ride, passengers can just scan the QR codes at designated locations using the “Scan & Ride” feature on the app.

After scanning the QR code, the pickup point will be automatically loaded onto the app. The user can then either fill in the destination or proceed to book a ride directly.

For a start, the QR codes are now available at three active ageing centres operated by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC).

In a statement on May 5, CDG said that the feature will be introduced in other locations in Singapore, including lifestyle hubs, transit interchanges, medical centres and other high-traffic areas.

Through its partnership with THKMC, a voluntary welfare and non-profit organisation, CDG said that it is recruiting active seniors to be ambassadors to help their peers use the new feature.