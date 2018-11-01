ComfortDelGro ex-CEO Kua Hong Pak dies

SINGAPORE - Former ComfortDelGro Corp chief executive Kua Hong Pak has died after a long battle with cancer.

The Straits Times understands Mr Kua died at around 11pm Wednesday (Oct 31). He was 74, and is survived by his daughter and wife.

Mr Kua stepped down last year after leading the transport giant for 14 years. He was instrumental in growing ComfortDelGro's footprint across seven countries, doubling its revenue and nearly trebling its profit during his tenure.

Since 2003, ComfortDelGro's revenue has grown from $2.02 billion to $4.06 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2016. Its net profit for the same period has increased from $133.9 million to $317.1 million.

The group operates in seven countries, with a fleet of nearly 45,000 and a staff strength of over 22,000.

Long-time associate and friend Michael Liew remembers Mr Kua as someone "who's very dedicated to his job".

"He is a no-nonsense kind of person, and very hands-on," said Mr Liew, 74, who had worked with him for 22 years - first in Times Publishing, and then in the transport group.

Mr Liew said he joined Comfort Group in 2002, just before it merged with DelGro. "He was at DelGro. So it was destiny which brought us together again."

He said Mr Kua "did a good job integrating the two cultures" in the two companies. "He was very sharp in financial matters, and I learnt a lot from him."

The former MP said he visited Mr Kua often after Mr Kua retired last year, "at home as well as in hospital".

"The last time was two months ago. I went with a former Times Publishing colleague. And when we were leaving, and said our goodbyes, he teared up."