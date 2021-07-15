ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi closed as four Covid-19 cases linked to it

SINGAPORE - The ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi, as well as its branch office and service points in Kovan and Tampines, were closed on Thursday (July 15) till July 29.

"We were informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today that there are four Covid-19 cases linked to our driving centre. Accordingly, we have been directed to close our operations for two weeks," Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, told The Straits Times.

The closure took place with immediate effect, it said in a Facebook post at 5pm.

All theory and practical tests booked for the period of 4.25pm on Friday to July 29 will be cancelled and fees will be refunded by the Traffic Police, the Facebook post stated.

All physical lessons scheduled at the centre in the same period will be automatically cancelled and lesson fees will be refunded into customers' store-value accounts.

Automatic cancellations of these lessons will not affect customers' cancellation count and online theory lessons will be conducted as scheduled, it added.

Those under the Driver Improvement Point System (Dips) retraining course, as well as the Safe Driving Course, will also be affected.

The Dips re-training course is for motorists who accumulated 24 or more demerit points within 24 months, while the Safe Driving Course is for motorists who are close to their first suspension under Dips.

Such courses scheduled from Saturday to July 29 July will also be cancelled, and the fees refunded into customers' store-value accounts.

Those who may not be able to complete their retraining before the deadline should contact the Traffic Police for an extension, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre said.

Affected students can check online for the next available date, it added.

eAppointments scheduled from Friday to July 29 will be cancelled as well.

"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and patience as we do the best we can to address your concerns via live chat and our online enquiry form during this period of time," said ComfortDelGro Driving Centre.

It said it will post updates on its Facebook page and website if there are further developments.

Some students commented on the post that they were not notified beforehand and had turned up for lessons on Thursday only to find the centre closed. The driving centre's website was also down when ST tried to access it on Thursday evening.