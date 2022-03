SINGAPORE - Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby has secured a tender to deliver 100 electric vehicles to leading taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp in a deal estimated to be worth $12 million.

The BYD e6 station wagon, which has a range of up to 522km per full charge, will join ComfortDelGro's taxi fleet from the second half of the year. This is the listed transport group's first major foray into electric cabs, following SMRT's order of 300 MG 5 electric wagons last year.