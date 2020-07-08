COE prices rise all round as bidding resumes after Covid-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices finished higher across the board at the tender on Wednesday (July 8) - the first since March.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $33,520, up from the previous price of $31,210 before bidding was suspended for three months because of circuit breaker measures. The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $35,889, up from $30,012.

The price for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up almost exclusively for bigger cars, closed at $34,989, up from $32,500.

Market observers noted that the increases were modest, considering that motor dealers had three months to collect bookings.

Commercial vehicle COE price ended at $24,502, up from $22,002. Motorcycle premium finished at $7,702, up from $4,489 in March.

LATEST COE RESULTS: