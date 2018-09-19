COE prices end mostly lower in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 19), with the mainstay premium for smaller cars falling below $30,000 for the second time since July.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $28,000, down from $30,209. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $31,307, down from $32,001.

The premiums for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, closed at $32,000, up from $31,801.

Commercial vehicle COE prices inched upwards from $27,001 two weeks ago to finish at $27,104. Motorcycle premiums settled at $4,214, down from $4,390 - nearly half of what it was at early this year.

Industry watchers expect the soft COE prices to whip up buying interest, although some quarters reckon that they will also encourage more people to revalidate the COE of their old cars for another five or 10 years.

LATEST COE RESULTS: