COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Certificates of entitlement ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Feb 20, as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank bolstered by January's Singapore Motorshow.
Certificates of entitlement ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Feb 20, as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank bolstered by January's Singapore Motorshow.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $26,301, up from $25,689. Those for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $35,403, up from $34,509.

The premiums for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $36,667, up from $35,310.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums finished at $26,914, up marginally from $26,378.

Motorcycle premiums bucked the trend by ending at $3,689, down from $3,709.

 

Industry watchers reckon premiums will start to slide once the current order bank bolstered by last month's Singapore Motorshow is fulfilled.

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 26,301 25,689
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  35,403 34,509
C - Goods vehicle & bus 26,914 26,378
D - Motorcycle 3,689 3,709
E - Open 36,667 35,310
Topics: 

Branded Content