COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 20) as motor dealers continued to clear a healthy order bank in the face of a smaller COE supply.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $26,301, up from $25,689. Those for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $35,403, up from $34,509.

The premiums for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $36,667, up from $35,310.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums finished at $26,914, up marginally from $26,378.

Motorcycle premiums bucked the trend by ending at $3,689, down from $3,709.

Industry watchers reckon premiums will start to slide once the current order bank bolstered by last month's Singapore Motorshow is fulfilled.

LATEST COE RESULTS: