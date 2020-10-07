COE prices end mixed, with commercial vehicle premium at highest in over two years

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 7), as bidding eased after almost three months of unabated rises.

COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $36,534, down from $38,504 two weeks ago. COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $40,690, down from $40,989.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $40,301, down from $41,001.

Commercial vehicle COE price finished at $33,089, its highest since May 2018, and up from the previous price of $28,589.

Motorcycle premium finished at $7,451, up from $7,331.

Dealers said the rising demand for home delivery services as well as the rush to clear stock of older commercial vehicle models before a new emission scheme kicks in next year have been driving up COE for goods vehicles and buses.

LATEST COE RESULTS: