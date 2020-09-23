COE premiums end mixed in latest tender, staying among their highest levels this year

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 23), remaining at among their highest levels this year.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,504, up from $37,766 two weeks ago. The COE premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finised at $40,989, down from $41,510.

The premium for open COE, which can be used for any type of vehicle except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $41,001, up from $40,790.

The commercial vehicle COE price ended at $28,589, up from $26,644. Motorcycle premium finished at $7,331, down from $7,399.

New car launches and aggressive promotions by dealers to clear stock piled up during the April to June suspension of COE tenders kept premiums buoyant. A smaller supply of COEs continued to put pressure on bidding.

LATEST COE RESULTS: