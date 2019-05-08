COE prices end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Certificate of entitlement prices ended mostly mixed at the latest tender on May 8, 2019.
Certificate of entitlement prices ended mostly mixed at the latest tender on May 8, 2019.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
33 min ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (May 8), but bidding showed signs of losing steam on the back of continued weakness in the retail market.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $36,704, up from $33,199 three weeks ago. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $48,010, up from $48,000 previously.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $52,502, up from $52,410.

The commercial vehicle COE price closed at $28,559, down from $32,001. Motorcycle premiums finished at $3,352, down from $3,452 previously.

The latest exercise was the first for the May-July quota, which was slightly smaller overall than the previous three-month quota.

But individually, the car COE quota saw the biggest shrinkage, while the commercial vehicle and motorcycle quotas saw an expanded supply.

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 36,704 33,199
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  48,010 48,000
C - Goods vehicle & bus 28,559 32,001
D - Motorcycle 3,352 3,452
E - Open 52,502 52,410
Topics: 

Branded Content