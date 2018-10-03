COE prices end mixed in latest tender as demand for new cars continue to be dampened

Certificate of entitlement prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Oct 3, 2018, as demand for new cars continue to be dampened by a plentiful supply of used cars.
Certificate of entitlement prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Oct 3, 2018, as demand for new cars continue to be dampened by a plentiful supply of used cars.
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 3), as demand for new cars continue to be dampened by a plentiful supply of used cars.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed slightly higher at $28,457, from $28,000 two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished almost flat at $31,301, from $31,307 previously.

Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for cars, closed slightly higher at $32,552, from $32,000.

Commercial vehicle COE prices finished higher at $28,501, up from $27,104. Motorcycle premiums closed lower at $4,109, from $4,214 previously.

Motor traders do not expect a significant price deviation for the rest of the year.

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 28,457 28,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  31,301 31,307
C - Goods vehicle & bus 28,501 27,104
D - Motorcycle 4,109 4,214
E - Open 32,552 32,000
