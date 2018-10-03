COE prices end mixed in latest tender as demand for new cars continue to be dampened

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 3), as demand for new cars continue to be dampened by a plentiful supply of used cars.
COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed slightly higher at $28,457, from $28,000 two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished almost flat at $31,301, from $31,307 previously.
Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for cars, closed slightly higher at $32,552, from $32,000.
Commercial vehicle COE prices finished higher at $28,501, up from $27,104. Motorcycle premiums closed lower at $4,109, from $4,214 previously.
Motor traders do not expect a significant price deviation for the rest of the year.
LATEST COE RESULTS:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1,600cc & below)
|28,457
|28,000
|B - Car (above 1,600cc)
|31,301
|31,307
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|28,501
|27,104
|D - Motorcycle
|4,109
|4,214
|E - Open
|32,552
|32,000