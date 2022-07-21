Record high of $114,001 set

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums hit a new high for the second tender exercise in a row, with prices for the Open category hitting $114,001, a 3.1 per cent increase from the last round's $110,524.

At the previous tender exercise that closed on July 6, the premium in this category, which tends to be used for larger cars, had surpassed the record set in 1994.

At yesterday's tender exercise, prices ended higher in the other four categories - bigger and smaller cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles - as well.