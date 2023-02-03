COE Watch Podcast: Will the COE for your next car come down on Feb 8?

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
The certificate of entitlement (COE) is the permit needed for a vehicle to be used on the road in Singapore. The price of COEs - set by an open tender exercise - has been making the news throughout 2022, repeatedly setting record highs, pushing up the cost of owning a vehicle - and by extension, the cost of transportation all round.
The next tender exercise closes at 4pm on Feb 8, 2023.
In this episode, podcast editor Ernest Luis and senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe try to “crystal ball” the results: Will it go up? Or down?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:50 Up or down? More than 100 million dollars were collected in a single COE tender in December 2022
3:14 Why COE prices matter to all in Singapore, even if you are not looking to buy a new car
4:12 A ‘gap week’ that will influence how the COE price will develop
5:28 A motorcycle COE now costs more than $10,000; why it matters
7:30 Why COE cannot crash overnight; explaining the new calculation method to determine the supply of COEs
13:29 When to put in a bid if you want to get your own COE
Read more here: https://str.sg/wt8p
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
