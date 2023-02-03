COE Watch Podcast: Will the COE for your next car come down on Feb 8?

The next tender exercise closes at 4pm on Feb 8, 2023.

In this episode, podcast editor Ernest Luis and senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe try to “crystal ball” the results: Will it go up? Or down?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 Up or down? More than 100 million dollars were collected in a single COE tender in December 2022

3:14 Why COE prices matter to all in Singapore, even if you are not looking to buy a new car

4:12 A ‘gap week’ that will influence how the COE price will develop

5:28 A motorcycle COE now costs more than $10,000; why it matters

7:30 Why COE cannot crash overnight; explaining the new calculation method to determine the supply of COEs

13:29 When to put in a bid if you want to get your own COE

Read more here: https://str.sg/wt8p

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/wukV

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukr

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!