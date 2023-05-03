COE Watch Podcast: Expect no real surprises in high COE environment for next few months

It reached a record high of $103,721, up 7.48 per cent from the previous high of $96,501 at the April 5 tender.

New records were also set in the larger car and Open categories. Records set in 2022, and now in the first quarter of 2023, seem to hint that this could be the new normal in post-pandemic COE premiums.

To help take stock of it going into the next bidding round on May 4 at 4pm, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts his colleague and senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 Impact of the psychological barrier being broken for Category A (smaller and more affordable cars)

4:35 How demand for the COE pool has become complicated with the entry of fleet buyers in past few years

6:55 Expectations: Companies driving demand versus private individuals who are not “downgraders from Cat B”

8:12 The foreseeable scenario in the next three-month cycle in the COE quota from May to July, with fewer available for cars

11:55 Why the spotlight on soaring motorcycle COE premiums? On LTA’s move to quell speculative bidding by dealers

Read LTA raising deposit for motorcycle COEs: https://str.sg/ioeu

Read Christopher Tan’s article here: https://str.sg/ioeL

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa’izah Sani and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

