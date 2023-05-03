COE Watch Podcast: Expect no real surprises in high COE environment for next few months

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
During the previous April 19 tender, the COE premium - for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power - crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time.
It reached a record high of $103,721, up 7.48 per cent from the previous high of $96,501 at the April 5 tender.
New records were also set in the larger car and Open categories. Records set in 2022, and now in the first quarter of 2023, seem to hint that this could be the new normal in post-pandemic COE premiums.
To help take stock of it going into the next bidding round on May 4 at 4pm, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts his colleague and senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:20 Impact of the psychological barrier being broken for Category A (smaller and more affordable cars)
4:35 How demand for the COE pool has become complicated with the entry of fleet buyers in past few years
6:55 Expectations: Companies driving demand versus private individuals who are not “downgraders from Cat B”
8:12 The foreseeable scenario in the next three-month cycle in the COE quota from May to July, with fewer available for cars
11:55 Why the spotlight on soaring motorcycle COE premiums? On LTA’s move to quell speculative bidding by dealers
Read LTA raising deposit for motorcycle COEs: https://str.sg/ioeu
Read Christopher Tan’s article here: https://str.sg/ioeL
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa’izah Sani and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Follow ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/wukV
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK
Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukr
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!