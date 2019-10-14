Slight dip in COE supply for November to January period

SINGAPORE - Car buyers will see a slight dip in certificate of entitlement (COE) supply for the November-January quota period, the Land Transport Authority announced Monday (Oct 14).

In total, car buyers will have about 4,813 COEs a month (including the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars). This is 1.9 per cent fewer than the current 4,904 COEs.

The monthly quota for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp will average 2,036, from 2,112 now. Cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp will have 2,023 COEs a month, from 2,083 now.

In Open, about 754 COEs will be available, from 709 now. This increase is largely because of recycled COEs of scrapped taxis.

Commercial vehicle buyers will have 635 COEs a month, from 566 now. Motorcycle bidders will have 1,382 COEs a month, from 1,477 currently.

In total, there will be 6,830 COEs available for bidding each month, 1.7 per cent fewer than the 6,947 currently.