COE supply for Nov to Jan to fall by 13.8% to about 3,040 per month

SINGAPORE - The supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the period between November and January 2023 will shrink by 13.8 per cent, with the quota for commercial vehicles taking the hardest hit.

In all, there will an average of 3,040 COEs available for bidding across the five categories each month for the next three months, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday.

This is down from the 3,526 COEs available each month for the period between August and October.

Motor traders were expecting the quota to be reduced, but some were surprised at how much the supply will drop.

Most said COE prices are likely to go back up, but others were less sure.

COE premiums have soared in 2022, and remain elevated despite slipping in most categories in the previous tender.

It is the second time that COE supply is being calculated using a revised method introduced in July.

The quota for the next three months is now based on half the number of vehicle deregistrations in the previous six months, instead of taking the deregistrations from the previous three months alone.

This revision is aimed at reducing quarter-on-quarter volatility of the COE supply, while being responsive in returning the COEs of deregistered vehicles to the bidding pool, LTA had said.

The main factor determining COE supply is the deregistration rate.

With the latest calculations, there will be only 137 COEs available for commercial vehicles each month from November to January - a 17.5 per cent drop from the 166 available monthly now.

The monthly supply of COEs for smaller cars took the next biggest hit, falling by 15.7 per cent.

There will be 915 available each month for the next three months for internal combustion engine cars with up to 1,600cc and below 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles with up to 110 kilowatt of power.