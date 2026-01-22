COE supply down 0.8% for February to April period, first drop since late 2022

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - There will be 160 fewer certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for the tender between February and April, marking a 0.8 per cent dip over the preceding three-month period.

This is the first time that the three-month COE supply has decreased since the November 2022 to January 2023 period, when it went down by 13.8 per cent over the preceding period.

In all, 18,824 certificates will be available for bidding, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan 22. This is down from the 18,984 COEs available from Nov ember 2025 to Jan uary 2026.

The supply of Category A COEs, used to register smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), from February to April will stand at 7,585 certificates, a decrease of 1 per cent from 7,662.

At 4,864 COEs, the supply of Category B certificates - meant for larger and more powerful EVs - will be 1.7 per cent more than the 4,783 certificates available in the preceding period.

There will be 1,742 certificates for commercial vehicles (Category C), 3 per cent higher than the 1,692 certificates before.

The number of motorcycle (Category D) COEs for the next three months will stand at 3,198 . This remains unchanged from the preceding period.

Open category (Category E) COEs, which can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, will see the biggest dip of 13 per cent from 1,649 to 1,435 certificates.

The COE supply is mainly determined by the average number of vehicle deregistrations in the previous four quarters. LTA also brings forward COEs of vehicles that are due to be deregistered in future. Also part of the supply are additional certificates that the authority said it would inject over the next few years.

A COE is needed to register a vehicle in Singapore.

Since 2018, LTA has maintained a zero vehicle population growth rate for all COE categories other than that for commercial vehicles , which is allowed to increase at a rate of 0.25 per cent per annum. This policy remains in place until Jan 31, 2028.

The move to bring forward COEs due to expire in future was introduced to stabilise supply. LTA also said it was injecting additional COEs based on evolving travel patterns, with the total mileage clocked by vehicles coming down , as well as the transition to the new Electronic Road Pricing system, which enables the authorities to better manage traffic congestion.

Combined, the number of brought-forward and additional COEs injected for the February to April period will come up to 3,041 certificates across the car and motorcycle categories . This is fewer than the 3,646 certificates redistributed in the preceding period.

There are no exact guidelines on how many COEs are introduced in each supply period.