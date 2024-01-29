COE quota for February to April will be 14,707 – 2.2% more than previous quarter

SINGAPORE - There will be 14,707 certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for tender between February to April, a 2.2 per cent increase from the current three-month period.

Releasing the COE quota figures on Jan 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said there will be 5,609 Category A COEs for the next three months – a 1.7 per cent bump from 5,513. These COEs are meant for smaller cars and less powerful electric vehicles (EVs).

Category B COEs, which are for larger cars and EVs, received a 2.5 per cent increase, from the 3,800 pieces in the current quota period to 3,895.

Among the number of COEs for the two car categories, 2,950 COEs were injected by LTA to boost the supply. These COEs were due to expire in the next projected supply peak and have been brought forward for redistribution.

For commercial vehicle COEs, the total supply will be 1,170 pieces – up from 1,129. In absolute numbers, the increase translates to fewer than seven additional Category C COEs available at each tender than in the current period.

LTA said the COE quota for Categories A, B and C will continue to increase in 2024 before reaching the peak supply period from 2026.

The quota for motorcycles (Category D) in 2024 is expected to remain comparable to that in 2023, LTA added.

For the three months ending April 2024, there will be 3,105 such COEs available – the same number as in the previous three months.

LTA announced that from the three-month period starting in February, it will bring forward the guaranteed deregistrations of motorcycle COEs that had been renewed for five years and cannot be extended further, “to reduce quota supply volatility”.

This is a similar to what LTA has already been doing for cars. In May 2023, the authority started injecting car COEs that are due to expire in the future to smoothen the COE supply and reduce the volatility that arises with peaks and troughs.

Otherwise, the formula to calculate the supply of COE in a given three-month period is mainly determined by the average number of COEs that are expiring in the past four quarters.

The number of Open category COEs will increase by 10.3 per cent, from 841 pieces to 928.

Although such COEs can be used to register other vehicle types except motorcycles, they tend to be used to register larger cars or EVs. This effectively means that the total supply of COEs to register larger cars and EVs in the next three months will be 4,823 – 3.9 per cent more than the 4,641 available in the three-month period ending January 2024.