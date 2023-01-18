COE prices up in all but two categories

SINGAPORE - The prices of certificates of entitlement (COE) rebounded in the latest tender on Wednesday, in line with market expectations of more sales as the Singapore Motorshow last weekend whipped up demand for cars.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110kW of power, finished at $86,000, up from $80,000 at the last tender of 2022.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium ended at $105,459, up from $102,002.

However, the price for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up almost exclusively for bigger cars, dipped slightly to settle at $107,000, down from $107,889.

Industry watchers reckon this is a sign of lower confidence for upcoming tenders, with underlying demand set to dip further.

The premium for commercial vehicle COE - used for vans, trucks and lorries - also eased slightly, ending at $77,109, down from $77,301.

The motorcycle premium finished at $11,101, up from $10,890.

The Land Transport Authority is set to release the quota for the next three-month period starting in February.