COE prices up across the board, Open category hits record high of $118,001

COE premiums for all categories went up in the latest tender exercise on Feb 22, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

SINGAPORE – The certificate of entitlement (COE) price in the Open category hit a record high of $118,001 in the tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

The commercial vehicle COE also set a new record price of $87,790. Meanwhile, the premiums for all other categories went up.

The price for Open COE at $118,001 represents an increase of 12.4 per cent from $105,002 in the last tender exercise. This breaks the record of $116,577 set in November 2022.

Open COEs can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up almost exclusively used for bigger cars.

The premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $86,556, up 0.7 per cent from the $86,000 posted in the last tender exercise. This category saw the smallest price increase.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium was $115,001, nearly 9 per cent more than the previous $105,524.

The COE price of $87,790 for commercial vehicles is 3.1 per cent higher than the previous record of $85,119 posted in the last round.

The motorcycle premium was $12,189, which is 5.1 per cent more than last round’s $11,602, and edging close to the record of $13,189 set in November 2022.

More On This Topic
Open category COEs traded by car dealers at premium after vehicle tax hike
Tax for higher-end cars to rise again; ARF to go up from 220% to 320%

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top