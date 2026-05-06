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The premium for a Category B certificate came in at $126,236 on May 6.

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for cars in Category A and Category B rose at the latest tender on May 6.

The premium for Category A, which is for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), ended at $124,790, a 1.4 per cent increase from the $123,010 recorded during the previous tender on April 22.

At that point, it had exceeded the price of a Category B certificate.

The latest Category A price is the highest since the record of $128,105 was set in October 2025.

Category B certificates – which are for larger, more powerful cars and EVs – now cost more, at $126,236 on May 6.

This is a 4.3 per cent increase from the previous exercise, where it was $121,001.

COE prices also climbed in all other categories.

For the Open category (Category E), the premium rose by 2.2 per cent, from $125,002 to $127,700.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are typically used for bigger cars.

Because such certificates are transferable, motor traders secure them so they have the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The price of a motorcycle COE (Category D) went up by 1.7 per cent, from $9,290 to $9,452.

As for a commercial vehicle (Category C) COE, the premium increased to $87,479 – a 4.8 per cent change from $83,501.

In a statement shortly after the exercise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that from past experience, the upcoming Car Expo is likely to lead to higher COE prices that negate discounts for purchases during this period. The car show takes place on May 9 and 10.



“We urge car buyers to bid prudently,” it added.

The latest exercise follows an LTA announcement on April 24 that more COEs will be available between May and July.

During the three months, a total of 19,052 COEs will be made available, up from the 18,824 certificates from February to April – a 1.2 per cent increase.

Fewer Category A certificates are up for bidding. Between May and July, there will be 7,434 such certificates, a 2 per cent drop from the 7,585 COEs for this category available in the preceding three months.

This translates to about 25 fewer Category A certificates for each of the tender exercises during the quota period.