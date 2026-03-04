Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The rise in Category B COE premium comes after two rounds of dips.

SINGAPORE - The price of certificates of entitlement (COEs) across the board rose on March 4, with Category B premium rising by the highest of 8.6 per cent to end at $ 114,002 .

The premium for a Category A COE, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was $ 108,220 , up 1.6 per cent from $ 106,501 at the previous exercise that closed on Feb 20 .

The 8.6 per cent hike in Category B COE premium, used to register larger and more powerful cars and EVs, from $ 105,001 , comes after two consecutive exercises where the price of this type of certificates have fallen.

In the Open category, otherwise known as Category E, the price of a certificate rose 1.8 per cent, from $ 112,890 to $ 114,890 .

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are usually used for bigger cars.

Being transferrable, motor traders secure them to have the flexibility to registrer cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The commercial vehicle COE premium (Category C) posted a 1.3 per cent rise from $ 74,999 to $ 76,000 .

The COE for motorcycles (Category D) was priced at $ 8,602 - a 7.7 per cent hike from $ 7,989 previously.

The next COE tender exercise closes on March 18, 4pm.