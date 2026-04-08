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COE prices up across all categories; Cat A premium rises 5.5% to $118,000

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The COE premium for Category A saw the highest rise of 5.5 per cent to end at $118,000.

The Category A premium saw the highest rise of 5.5 per cent to end at $118,000.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Vanessa Paige Chelvan

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SINGAPORE – The prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs) rose across the board on April 8, with the Category A premium seeing the highest rise of 5.5 per cent to end at $118,000.

The price of the Category A certificate, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was $111,890 at the previous tender on March 18.

The price of a certificate for Category B, for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, went up by 4.7 per cent to $121,000, from $115,568 previously.

In the Open category, otherwise known as Category E, the premium rose 2.4 per cent, from $118,119 to $121,001.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are usually used for bigger cars.

As these are transferable, motor traders secure them to have the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The commercial vehicle COE premium (Category C) rose 2.6 per cent, from $78,000 to $80,001. The COE price for motorcycles (Category D) was $10,000 – a 4.3 per cent hike from $9,589 previously.

More on this topic
LTA reviewing COE categories for cars
Can an ‘old’ EV survive a COE renewal?

Vanessa Paige Chelvan is a correspondent at The Straits Times. She writes about all things transport and pens the occasional commentary.

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