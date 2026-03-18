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The Category B premium went up by 1.4 per cent to $115,568, from $114,002 previously.

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices increased across the board on March 18, with the Category A premium rising 3.4 per cent to $ 111,890 .

The price of a Category A certificate, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), rose from $108,220 at the previous tender on March 4.

The motorcycle category (Category D) saw the largest increase in percentage terms, with the premium climbing 11.5 per cent from $8,602 to $9,589.

The price of a certificate in Category B, for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, went up by 1.4 per cent to $ 115,568 , from $ 114,002 previously.

The Open category, or Category E, premium rose by 2.8 per cent, from $ 114,890 to $ 118,119 .

Category E certificates can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but usually end up being used mostly for bigger cars.

As such certificates are transferable, they give motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

At $ 78,000 , the price of a commercial vehicle (Category C) COE went up by 2.6 per cent from $ 76,000 two weeks ago.

A COE gives a person the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore.