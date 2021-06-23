COE prices end lower across all categories in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in yet another demonstration of what goes up must come down.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $47,821, down from $48,510 two weeks ago. The COE premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $56,032, down from $60,109.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $58,001, down from $61,112.

The commercial vehicle COE price finished at $37,000, down from $37,002. The motorcycle premium closed at $8,501, down from $8,703.

Market watchers said the absence of aggressive sales promotions, and new buyers put off by recent increases in premiums were partly responsible for the lower prices in the latest tender on Wednesday.

Latest COE results: