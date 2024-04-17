COE prices rise for all categories except for motorcycles

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose for all categories except motorcycles at the tender exercise that closed on April 17.

The price of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars (Category A) ended at $94,010, a hike of 5.6 per cent from $89,000 posted two weeks ago.

For larger, more powerful cars (Category B), the premium climbed 0.7 per cent to end at $102,001, from $101,334.

Open category COEs ended at $103,249 - 2.2 per cent up from $101,002 in the previous tender exercise. Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles but end up being used almost exclusively for larger, more powerful cars.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums ended at $68,502, 1.5 per cent more than $67,501 posted previously.

The motorcycle COE price came down to $9,990 from $10,000, a dip of $10 or 0.1 per cent.

This was the last tender exercise under the current three-month quota period. The number of COEs available for the next three months have yet to be announced.