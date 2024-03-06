COE prices rise across all categories, except for bigger cars

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across the board on March 6, except in the category for bigger, more powerful cars, which recorded a drop of $990.

The COE category for smaller, less powerful cars registered the biggest increase of 8.1 per cent to end at $83,000, from the $76,801 posted two weeks ago.

For bigger, more powerful cars, the COE premium was $96,010, down 1 per cent from $97,000.

The premium for Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type other than motorcycles but end up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars, closed at $95,010, up 1.1 per cent from $94,006.

The COE premium for motorcycles ended 5.5 per cent higher at $9,400, up from $8,911.

The price of a commercial vehicle COE continued to edge upwards, ending at $75,599, 3.6 per cent higher than the $73,001 recorded two weeks ago.

At the previous exercise on Feb 21, COE prices fell across the board, except in the commercial vehicle category.