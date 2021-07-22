COE prices rebound across the board in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across the board at the latest tender on Thursday (July 22) to post its first rebound after two rounds of falls.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $47,010, up from $45,001. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $59,501, up from $56,100.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $60,001, up from $57,700.

Motor traders said buyers drawn back to showrooms by the drop in prices in the previous two tenders contributed to the revival.

They added that an imminent shrinkage in COE supply starting next month had also fuelled more aggressive bidding by car dealers.

Commercial vehicles, which will see the sharpest contraction in COE supply, chalked a relatively modest increase to finish at $39,523, up from $38,900. Motorcycle premium closed at $8,689, up from $8,502.

Latest COE results: