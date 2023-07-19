COE prices end mostly flat except for motorcycles

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly flat in the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

The price of COEs used for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), ended lower by 1.85 per cent from $97,000 to $95,202.

The COE premium for cars with engines larger than 1,600cc or more power than 130bhp, as well as EVs with power output that is above 110kW, ended at $118,001, lower than the previous tender by a single dollar.

The premium for the Open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, climbed 0.92 per cent higher at $122,110 from $121,000.

The commercial vehicle COE price finished 0.27 per cent below the previous $82,223, to end at $82,001.

The COE premium for motorcycles nudged up to end at $10,501 – marking a 4.07 per cent hike from the $10,090 posted before.