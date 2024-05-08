COE prices end mixed, premiums for smaller cars and motorcycles dip

The price of COEs for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category B) rose by 2.9 per cent to $105,002. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
May 08, 2024, 04:51 PM
Published
May 08, 2024, 04:21 PM

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the tender that closed on May 8, with premiums dipping for the smaller car and motorcycle categories.

This is the first tender under the new three-month quota period.

The price of COEs for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category B) rose by 2.9 per cent to $105,002, from $102,001 at the previous tender.

The Open category COE premium finished at $104,689, up 1.4 per cent from $103,249.

Although such COEs can be used to register any type of vehicle other than motorcycles, they are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars.

The price of Category A COEs, meant for smaller, less powerful cars, ended at $93,604 – a dip of 0.4 per cent from $$94,010 posted two weeks ago.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums ended at $70,001, up 2.2 per cent from the previous $68,502.

The motorcycle COE price fell to $9,503 from $9,990, a 4.9 per cent drop.

