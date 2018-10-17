COE prices end mixed in latest tender, demand for new vehicles remains subdued

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 17), as demand for new vehicles remained subdued.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $25,556, down from $28,457 two weeks ago.

COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $31,302, hardly changed from last fortnight's $31,301.

Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but ends up almost exclusively for cars, finished at $32,900, up from $32,552 previously.

Commercial vehicle COE prices closed at $29,501, up from $28,501.

Motorcycle COE premiums slipped further to end at $3,951, down from $4,109.

Motor traders expect prices to stabilise at current levels, with the probability of inching upwards when Cars@Expo - an annual retail event organised by Singapore Press Holdings - takes place next weekend.

LATEST COE RESULTS: