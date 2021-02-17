COE prices end lower at latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices fell across the board at the end of the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 17), continuing a mostly downward trend from the previous tender.

The premium for commercial vehicles fell by the largest margin, about 10 per cent, after hitting a three-year peak two weeks ago.

The COE price in that category closed at $40,890, down from $45,001.

The premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp also ended lower at $41,001, down from $42,000 on Feb 3.

The COE price for larger cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended lower too, closing at $46,002 from $46,790 previously.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, continued to slide.

It closed at $47,506, a 4.5 per cent dip from $49,778 at the last tender.

The COE price for motorcycles also inched downwards to $7,500 from $7,506.

LATEST COE RESULTS: