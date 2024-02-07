COE prices down in all categories except commercial vehicles

The category for bigger, more powerful cars posted the biggest drop of 8.6 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices fell across all categories except commercial vehicles at the latest tender.

At $72,001, the commercial vehicle COE premium in the Feb 7 tender was 5.9 per cent higher than the $68,001 registered three weeks ago.

Premiums for the other COE categories dropped between 0.2 per cent and 8.6 per cent.

The premium for Category B COEs, for bigger, more powerful cars, posted the biggest drop of 8.6 per cent to $102,338, from $112,000 at the previous tender.

The premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful models, finished at $79,000, or 3.2 per cent below the $81,589 recorded in January.

The price for the Open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly used for bigger, more powerful cars, closed at $100,101, or 8.2 per cent lower than the $109,004 at the previous round.

The motorcycle COE premium dipped 0.2 per cent to $9,290, from $9,309 previously.

The Feb 7 tender is the first under the new three-month quota period from February to April, when there are 2.2 per cent more certificates than the three months prior.

It comes three weeks after the last exercise on Jan 17, one more week than the usual gap of two weeks.

The longer gap between tenders usually allows dealers to pick up more sales orders. But motor dealers told The Straits Times showrooms have been quiet since COE prices rose at the last tender in January.

