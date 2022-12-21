COE prices down except for big cars at last tender exercise for 2022

SINGAPORE – Premiums for certificates of entitlement (COEs) fell for most categories at the final tender exercise for 2022 that closed on Wednesday afternoon, with only large cars bucking the trend to post an increase.

The COE for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, ended at $88,007, which is 0.6 per cent below the $88,503 recorded two weeks ago.

In the category for larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium rose from $105,501 to $108,006, an increase of 2.4 per cent.

Motorcycle COE prices ended lower at $11,690, a drop of 3.4 per cent from $12,100 posted at the previous round.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums fell by 4.1 per cent, from $81,501 to $78,200, posting the biggest drop among the categories.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicle other than motorcycles, ended at $109,600, which is 0.8 per cent below the $110,524 in the previous tender exercise.