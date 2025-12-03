Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Category A COE rate was 3.3 per cent lower than it was two weeks ago.

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices went down across most categories except for commercial vehicles on Dec 3, with premiums for larger cars dropping by 4.6 per cent to $123,900.

The price of a Category A certificate, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), came in at $105,413, 3.3 per cent lower than the $109,000 at the previous exercise on Nov 19.

The Category B COE premium for larger and more powerful cars and EVs decreased by 4.6 per cent from $129,890 in the previous exercise.

The Open category (Category E) premium slipped by 1.6 per cent, from $125,001 to $123,000. Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but end up being used mostly for bigger cars.

As such certificates are transferable, they give motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

At $76,501, the commercial vehicle (Category C) COE rate was 0.1 per cent more than the $76,389 two weeks ago.

The COE premium for motorcycles (Category D) dropped by 5 per cent, from $8,729 to $8,289.

A COE gives a person the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore.