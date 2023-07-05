COE prices dip across the board except for smaller cars

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday.

Only the premium for Category A, which is used for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), bucked the trend to post a 0.83 per cent rise from $96,206 a fortnight ago to $97,000.

The COE price for cars with engines larger than 1,600cc or more power than 130bhp, as well as EVs with power output that is above 110kW adjusted down by 2.48 per cent from $121,000 to $118,002.

The premium for the Open category COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended 1.63 per cent lower at $121,000 from $123,000.

The commercial vehicle COE price finished 1.1 per cent below the previous $83,140, to end at $82,223.

The COE premium for motorcycles also fell, to end at $10,090 – marking a 5.78 per cent dip below the $10,709 posted before.