COE prices continue to dip across the board

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 4), continuing a dip seen in the previous tender two weeks ago.
The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $31,783, down slightly from $31,917 a fortnight ago. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $36,001, down from $38,602.
The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished at $37,912, down from $40,002.
Commercial vehicle COE price closed at $25,502, down from $26,501. Motorcycle premiums ended at $4,089, down from $4,301.
Market watchers do not expect large fluctuations in premiums for the rest of the year as a pick-up in replacement demand is offset by uncertain economic conditions.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|31,783
|31,917
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|36,001
|38,602
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|25,502
|26,501
|D - Motorcycle
|4,089
|4,301
|E - Open
|37,912
|40,002